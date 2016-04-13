The first trailer for 'Doctor Strange' -- Marvel's next big superhero movie -- is here!

Ever since Benedict Cumberbatch was cast as the Sorcerer Supreme himself in October 2014, we’ve been awaiting the first trailer for “Doctor Strange,” and it’s finally here!

Cumberbatch debuted the world premiere of the trailer Wednesday evening on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and it looks like it will be a wild mystical ride.

Just look at Cumberbatch’s resemblance to the comic-book character — it’s uncanny!

Who is this Doctor? First debuting in Marvel’s “Strange Tales” comics in 1963, “Doctor Strange” will follow the affluent Doctor Stephen Strange, a brilliant, egotistical neurosurgeon who is left unable to operate after a car crash does severe damage to the nerves in his hands. In the comics, he becomes obsessed with finding a cure to restore his hands to their former surgical glory. After numerous searches wind up dry, he seeks out a sorcerer known as the Ancient One.

Unexpectedly, he ends up being taken under the Ancient One’s wing and that’s where his real adventure and purpose in life begin.

The film will also star Rachel McAdams, Tilda Swinton, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, and Mads Mikkelsen (“Hannibal”). “Doctor Strange” will be in theatres November 4, 2016.

Check out the trailer below:

