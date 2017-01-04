'SNL Korea' has been making hilarious parodies of 'Doctor Strange'

TvN/YouTube Doctor Stephen Strange, street magician.

There was a lot to love and a lot to be frustrated with in Marvel’s “Doctor Strange” movie.

And of all the superhero parodies, the best one comes from “Saturday Night Live Korea.”

The show has a running series of sketches where Dr. Stephen Strange is basically a version of David Blaine in “David Blaine: Street Magic.” He walks around and blows people’s minds: He does perfect water bottle flips, knows the phone number of a random girl on the street, and splits an ice popsicle perfectly in half. After each trick, he gives a knowing look to the camera while his posse fawns over him.

Watch the best sketch here, with English subtitles:

“Doctor Strange” is one of the most popular movies of the year in South Korea, grossing $39 million, so it’s no surprise that “SNL Korea” turned it into a recurring bit.

An earlier video features an extended bit where the Strange character parodies a card trick from the David Blaine show.

There are also a few other videos of the sketch that don’t have English subtitles yet, but they’re still really funny. Check them out.

