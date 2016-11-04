'Doctor Strange' has 2 end-credits scenes -- here's what they mean for future Marvel movies

Warning: If you haven’t seen “Doctor Strange,” there are huge spoilers ahead.

You probably know the drill by now Marvel fans.

Marvel’s latest superhero movie “Doctor Strange” is finally in theatres. If you head out to see the movie this weekend, don’t leave before the movie’s over. “Doctor Strange” has not one, but two extra scenes.

The first one comes after a colourful kaleidoscope of end credits while the latter is at the film’s very end.

If you ducked out early and missed them, no worries. We have you covered.

Last chance to head back before spoilers!

The first end-credit scene

What happens:

We’re back with Doctor Strange in his new place of residence, New York’s Sanctum Sanctorum. Strange is in full costume, complete with the character’s iconic gloves. He’s sitting in a chair speaking to someone who asks, “So Earth has wizards now?”

It’s not long until we discover the person sitting opposite of him is none other than the God of Thunder, Thor. He’s not dressed in his usual superhero attire, but like an average Joe — similar to what we saw in the video Marvel debuted at San Diego Comic-Con (but with pants).

Strange has given him some tea and it’s not much to Thor’s liking. Strange magically swaps it out for an oversized beer mug filled to the brim.

Thor polishes it off in no time and Strange just as easily refills it.

Strange then tells Thor that it’s his job to keep track of other worldly beings who may cause problems in the multiverse. Obviously, Thor’s brother Loki comes up. Strange asks why Thor would allow him to come to Earth and why they’re not all back in Asgard. Thor says they’re looking for his father and when he’s back, they will return.

“Great. Allow me to help you.”

The scene ends.

What it means:

Marvel Are we going to see the Doctor in ‘Thor 3’?

This scene is pretty exciting because we haven’t seen Thor (Chris Hemsworth) since “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” unless you count the blooper reel Marvel released showing what Thor has been up to. This scene is a nice little teaser before the God of Thunder returns in his own sequel, “Thor: Ragnarok,” next fall.

We don’t know much about the film yet other than the fact that Hemsworth has been filming in Australia with Loki actor Tom Hiddleston and that the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) will be in the film. Now, it sounds like Doctor Strange may pop up in the movie, too.

It’s a pretty smart move because Hiddleston is good friends with Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch, so the two would most likely be delightful on screen together if they shared any scenes. (Plus, they’re two of the Internet’s biggest crushes, something Marvel is surely aware of.)

Sightings on the set of “Thor 3” include Thor holding what appears to be a business card with the address for Strange’s New York HQ office for the Sanctum Sanctorum. I wouldn’t be surprised if the scene we see at the end of “Doctor Strange” is pulled straight from “Thor: Ragnarok,” similar to how a scene teased at the end of “Ant-Man” was later featured in “Captain America: Civil War.”

It sounds like Strange will put his powers to use and help find Thor’s daddy dearest, Odin (Anthony Hopkins).

Thor probably won’t like what Strange has to say. At the end of “Thor: The Dark World,” his brother Loki seemingly killed their father. When we last left Loki, he was left ruling Asgard posed as Odin. There’s some speculation Loki didn’t kill Odin and instead he was banished to Earth. If you’re to believe Hopkins, he’s been quoted saying two Thor movies were enough and he’s actually dead for sure. As we now know though, Strange can distort and play with time and no one truly needs to stay dead forever in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The second end-credit scene

What happens:

We open on a scene with sparks flying. At first it’s not clear if we’re seeing another time hole being opened or if these are sparks from a saw. We soon learn it’s the latter.

The camera then follows a hooded man as he walks toward Benjamin Bratt’s character, Jonathan Pangborn. You’ll remember he’s the man who used magic to heal his own paralysis. Dr. Strange sought him out in order to find the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) to heal his hands in Kamar-Taj.

It’s then revealed Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) has hunted him down, and he’s not happy. As he approaches Pangborn, Mordo recalls how Pangborn was brought to Kamar-Taj on a stretcher when he was paralysed and now he can walk. He goes on to tell Pangborn it’s not right to steal things, adding “power has a purpose” and that he’s essentially wasting magic for selfish reasons.

He withdraws the magic from Pangborn’s being and we watch as the man is recrippled before Mordo’s eyes without remorse. Mordo then hints he’s going to go and wipe out all of the Sorcerer Supremes who exist — not good news for Doc Strange.

Oh Mordo, why’d you have to go and become a bad guy?

What it means:

Disney/Marvel Mordo feels pretty betrayed by the end of the movie.

After feeling betrayed by the Ancient One, Mordo parted ways with Strange and Wong at the film’s end and we weren’t sure if that was that. However, it looks like it won’t be the last we’ll see of him. Instead of turning a blind eye to Strange and the rest of the multiverse, it looks like Mordo is now on his own quest to take out all of the Masters and Sorcerers.

This was not unexpected. If you’re familiar with the comics, you may have been confused why Baron Mordo started off the film as a friend and mentor to Strange and the Ancient One.

From the very first issues of the Doctor Strange comic, Mordo has been one of Strange’s greatest enemies. So to see him show a darker side in the final end-credit sequence added a bit more of depth and explanation to how Mordo will turn dark.

Mordo in the comics

Like in the film, Mordo became a disciple of the Ancient One, but even when he was a pupil, it was known he had the potential for evil. In the comics, Mordo was pitted against Strange and always knew it was Strange’s destiny to become the Ancient One’s successor. In fact, that was the reason Mordo held a grudge against Strange, even before the two met.

Over the years, he has impersonated Strange and teamed up with Dormammu (another big Strange villain introduced in the movie).

Hopefully, Strange can eventually bring Mordo back on his side because the two were a good team in the film. Unfortunately, that probably won’t be the case — at least not for some time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.