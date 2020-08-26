The director of 'Doctor Strange' told people not to see 'Tenet' in theatres

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney Scott Derrickson directed 2016’s ‘Doctor Strange,’ but will not be returning for the upcoming sequel.

“Doctor Strange” director Scott Derrickson tweeted a warning to viewers advising them against going to any movie theatres, despite Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” being released in most US theatres on September 3.

Derrickson, who clarified he was speaking to his “fellow Americans,” tweeted: “Don’t go see ‘Tenet’ or any other movie in a theatre. There, I said it.”

Derrickson also tweeted a link to an article by The A.V. Club that featured experts warning viewers against going to theatres: “It’s just about the last thing I’d do right now,” said epidemiologist Dr. Abdul El-Sayed.

Nolan has been an advocate for reopening cinemas, with IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond telling Variety on April 30: I don’t know anyone in America who is pushing harder to get the theatres re-opened and to get his movie released than Chris Nolan.”

He quickly followed up with a second tweet, writing: “speaking to my fellow Americans of course.”

As reported by IndieWire on July 30, over 80% of movie theatres in America will be open for viewers to go and see “Tenet” on its September 3 release date. However, all the movie theatres in New York and LA, the two biggest movie markets in the US, will remain closed indefinitely for the foreseeable future, according to Vulture.

Derrickson followed up his two tweets by posting an August 18 article by The A.V. Club that ran with the headline: “Movie theatres are reopening, but is it safe to go? Experts say hell no.”

In the article, The A.V. Club spoke to Dr. Ann W. Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology and director of the Centre For Global and Immigrant Health at the University of California, who said: “there is no scenario in which going to a movie theatre is a good idea.”

Another expert, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a physician, epidemiologist, and former city health commissioner, agreed with Rimoin: “It’s just about the last thing I’d do right now.”

El-Sayed said: “From what we understand, the virus is transmitted through aerosolised droplets that come out of our mouths, oftentimes when we talk or when we laugh or when we sing. And so, being in a room for two hours with a bunch of folks who are laughing at a movie, and where air is not being circulated in an efficient way, and where you don’t know who has been in there before you, that’s really hazardous exposure. I just don’t think it’s worth it.”

Warner Bros. John David Washington and Robert Pattinson star in ‘Tenet.’

While Derrickson and both of those experts have advised against cinema-lovers returning to cinema screens, “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan has been actively campaigning to get movie theatres opened for the public, and had been working over-time to ensure “Tenet” was ready for its delayed release date, which he refused to delay even further.

In an interview with Variety on April 30, IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond said: “Chris really would like to be coming out with the film that opens theatres. I don’t know anyone in America who is pushing harder to get the theatres re-opened and to get his movie released than Chris Nolan.”

Russell Crowe has also been urging viewers to get back in theatres, and released a promotional video in-character for his movie “Unhinged” on August 17. Crowe said: “I got a movie coming out. It’s called ‘Unhinged.’ I’m not f—ing with you, it’s called ‘Unhinged.’ And it’s going to be in cinemas. Off you go.”

You know those days when you’ve done a bunch of promo, station identifications, shout outs and answered the same questions over and over and you think to yourself … let’s just have a bit of fun now #Unhinged pic.twitter.com/s3WfPK6Gv8 — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) August 17, 2020

