The new 'Doctor Strange' trailer that just debuted at Comic-Con is here and it looks incredible

It’s here! Marvel just debuted a new trailer for its next movie, “Doctor Strange,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the Sorcerer Supreme and it looks trippy and wonderful.

It’s unlike any Marvel movie we’ve seen yet as it will deal with the mystical and magical. In the second trailer for the film we get our first good look at the movie’s villain, played by Mads Mikkelsen (“Hannibal”).

The film definitely has an “Inception” vibe.

“Doctor Strange” is in theatres November 4.

