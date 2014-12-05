Benedict Cumberbatch Will Officially Play Doctor Strange

It’s official! After tons of rumours Benedict Cumberbatch has been cast as Doctor Strange.

Marvel confirmed the “Sherlock” actor will play the popular character in the upcoming “Doctor Strange” movie which will be released in theatres Nov. 4, 2016.

The movie will follow “the story of neurosurgeon Doctor Stephen Strange who, after a horrific car accident, discovers the hidden world of magic and alternate dimensions,” according to Marvel.

Scott Derrickson (“Sinister”) will direct the upcoming movie.

Cumberbatch is best known for his role on critically acclaimed BBC mini-series “Sherlock.” Earlier this year, he won a Primetime Emmy for playing the famous detective.

He is currently starring in “The Imitation Game,” where he plays war hero Alan Turing. Cumberbatch will also reprise his roles of the villainous dragon Smaug and the Necromancer in “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” later this month.

Read the full announcement at Marvel, here.

