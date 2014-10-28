Benedict Cumberbatch Will Play Doctor Strange In Marvel Movie

Deadline reports Benedict Cumberbatch will play Doctor Strange in an upcoming Marvel movie.

According to Deadline, negotiations with Cumberbatch are about to begin for the role.

The Emmy-winning “Sherlock” actor was among a long list of names in contention for the superhero role.

Joaquin Phoenix, Ryan Gosling, Colin Farrell, and Jared Leto were also rumoured to star.

Scott Derrickson (“Sinister”) is set to direct the upcoming “Doctor Strange” film.

Marvel is holding a press event Tuesday in Los Angeles where a big announcement was expected to come. We’re sure there will be more from the event tomorrow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.