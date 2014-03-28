A Microbrewery Just Made A 'Walking Dead'-Inspired Beer With Real Brains

The folks at Philadelphia’s Dock Street Brewing Co. are such big fans of AMC’s “The Walking Dead” they decided to brew a radical new beer with smoked goat brains in honour of the zombie show.

In addition to this unusual ingredient, the new brew, an American Pale Stout they’re calling Dock Street Walker, will also incorporate wheat, oats, flaked barley, and organic cranberries, and will clock in at 7.2% ABV.

According to the brewery’s press release, they used goat brains to infuse a subtle, smoky flavour into the beer while the cranberries provide tartness and a pale redness reminiscent of blood.

Dock Street wouldn’t be the first brewery to use disturbing ingredients in a beer. In 2012 Denver’s Wynkoop Brewing Company brewed a Rocky Mountain Oyster Stout using, you guessed it, Rocky Mountain oysters. More and more craft and microbreweries are pushing the envelope when it comes to creating new brews partly because they can, and partly because craft beer drinkers are developing ever more adventurous palates.

Naturally, Dock Street plans to release of Dock Street Walker at the brewery on March 30 — during their screening of “The Walking Dead” season finale.

