This travel company will make your 'Survivor' fantasies come true

Travel company Docastaway lets all your “Survivor” fantasies come true. Specializing in remote islands from Indonesia to the Philippines, they will drop you off on an uninhabited paradise to fend for yourself with nary a second glance.

