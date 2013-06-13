Report: Celtics Coach Doc Rivers Might Step Down

ESPN’s Chris Broussard is reporting Boston Celtics coach Doc Rivers might step down.
The SportsCenter tweet verbatim:
DEVELOPING: Doc Rivers believes it “may be time for a change” in his status as Celtics coach, source told @chris_broussard.
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 12, 2013
This isn’t a huge surprise.
Rivers has coached the team since 2004. Considering the uncertain futures of Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, the team might be entering a rebuilding mode this summer. So it makes sense for Rivers to take a break now.
Obviously we’re far from official, but it’s something to keep an eye on.
