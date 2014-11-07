Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Rips His Team Apart After Blowout Loss To Golden State

Ben Margot/AP Doc Rivers said the Warriors would crush the Clippers in a playoff series.

One of the most anticipated games of the NBA season so far was pretty much over by halftime.

The Golden State Warriors pummelled the Los Angeles Clippers 121-104, running up 65 points in the first two quarters to take a 23-point halftime lead.

The loss moved the Clippers to 3-2 on the season, and coach Doc Rivers is clearly not happy with how his team has played so far.

After the game, Rivers ripped into the Clippers.

He was livid that they had only committed one foul while allowing 65 points in the first half (via the OC Register):

“I’ve never been in a game where a team scores 65 points and we have one foul. That, to the core of me, bothers me to no end. I mean, I’ve never seen that before… For me, I’m doing something wrong because that’s as soft as you can probably get in a game. One foul? At halftime? Are you f****** kidding me? That’s as bad as I’ve seen.”

He was even more critical of his team on their response after getting crushed:

“I didn’t say much [after the game]. I just let them blow smoke up each other’s a****. That’s all they did, in my opinion. I just think if you’re going to talk, you’ve got to be real. I’m not a big fan of group meetings unless they’re real group meetings.”

He added, “If this was a playoff series, we’d lose in four games. It would be a destruction.”

The Clippers have played much worse than their record indicates. They nearly blew a win late in the game to the Los Angeles Lakers, and they struggled to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder without Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.

