Doc Rivers Is Refusing To Speak To Donald Sterling

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers says he “took a pass” when Donald Sterling tried to reach out to him over the weekend.

“I don’t think right now is the time or the place. So I just took a pass,” he told reporters when asked if he’d spoken to Sterling on Monday.

“I haven’t given him the opportunity to explain himself and quite honestly right now I don’t want him to,” he added.

Rivers forced a move to the Clippers last summer after expressing his desire to leave the rebuilding Boston Celtics. Now he is in the unprecedented position of having to motivate a team of largely black players to win a championship for an owner who allegedly made racist and anti-black statements.

His team came out flat in Game 4 — which tipped off less than 48 hours after the Sterling tape went public — letting up 42 points in the first quarter.

At his press conference on Sunday, Rivers said he didn’t know if he’d be back with the team next year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.