Behind The Scenes At New York City's Scariest Haunted House

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
Halloween is coming and people everywhere are starting to prepare.But at Blood Manor in New York’s West Village, Halloween is a major production.
We got to go backstage at the famed haunted house and see the actors get into costume. It’s quite an elaborate process.
While we were there, Doc Coyle, lead guitarist of heavy metal band God Forbid, was making an appearance as a zombie in the show and we watched his transformation from start to finish.
It was pretty freaky but lots of fun.
Blood Manor is at 163 Varick St (right near 7th Ave). There is a pretty long line every night that it's open, throughout the fall.
As we headed to the backstage area, some of the actors were already getting ready to go into position.
And here he is in full costume. King Kwa-Zula has been with Blood Manor for 1 year, but he has spent the past 8 years travelling the US acting in haunted houses. A Physics Major at UCSD, his part-time job in a haunted house turned into a full-time passion.
The process can take up to a half hour (or even longer) and involves many small tweaks and adjustments.
Not something you expect to see in a room filled with so many faces that are far from soft and silky (at least when they are in character).
Doc Coyle, lead guitarist of the heavy metal band God Forbid, was making a special appearance in tonight's show.
He got his full zombie makeup done by Roberto Garcia, Head Airbrush Artist, Lead Creative Designer, and one of the core crew members.
He posed with King Kwa-Zula, who was working the line tonight to get people ready for the experience.
