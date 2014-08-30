One Of The Best Songs In 'Frozen' Almost Didn't Make It Into The Movie

Disney/Frozen One of the most memorable songs from ‘Frozen,’ ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman?’ nearly wasn’t in film which has now grossed more than $US1 billion since its 2013 release.

If you’ve seen Disney’s animated movie “Frozen” — and even if you haven’t — you know two songs from the film: Oscar-winning “Let It Go” and the song any child who has seen the film knows by heart, “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

According to a new special airing on ABC Tuesday, September 2 called “The Story of Frozen: Making a Disney Animated Classic,” everyone’s favourite snowman song nearly didn’t make it into the film’s final cut.

“Frozen” producer Peter Del Vecho reveals there was a screening of the film in February 2013 and “although the individual parts were strong and working, it just didn’t add up.”

Del Vecho says the “Do You Want To Build a Snowman?” segment was taken out at one point and was in and out of the film a few times.

Disney Young versions of Elsa and Anna build a snowman during a popular scene in ‘Frozen.’

Songwriter Robert Lopez recalls emails coming down the Disney chain of command asking why the song was missing from the film.

“It was not put back in the film until the witching hour before we released it,” says Kristen Bell, who voices Anna in the animated picture.

“Thankfully, at the very last moment, someone made the call of putting it back in,” she added. “I think it’s one of the best songs in the movie.”

“Frozen” went on to make more than $US1.2 billion at theatres after it opened in theatres November 2013. The making of “Frozen” special will air on ABC Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Watch the segment below and listen to the song below:

