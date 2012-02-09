Do You Remember Obama Girl? She Wishes You Didn't.

Photo: barelypolitical | YouTube

First Obamacare supporters scolded us for calling it “Obamacare.” They think Obama is awesome, and they think the plan he pushed to give everybody cheaper, more efficient* health care is awesome, but putting the two together into one word is suddenly not so awesome. They’ve never really explained why, except to point out that you are a bad person, as if you didn’t already know they think so.Now, one of the manufacturers of yet another Obama-branded product is annoyed that it’s not 2008 anymore. Politico:



It hasn’t been easy being the Obama Girl.

For Amber Lee Ettinger, the 29-year-old New Yorker who rose to fame as the Obama Girl in 2008 when her YouTube videos supporting Sen. Barack Obama’s presidential campaign became viral sensations, it’s been a soul-searching time these past few years. After Obama won in 2008, the question for Ettinger was whether to bring back in 2012 a character that had earned her notable fame four years ago, or whether she was better off pursuing her true interests in fashion and entertainment (Ettinger has since moved to California).

Ettinger told POLITICO that while she does feel that the Obama Girl tag might forever be “stuck” on her, “it doesn’t necessarily mean she’ll have to be her forever…”

“I think four years ago, when the video came out and I got millions of views on YouTube, it definitely helped people know who Amber Lee Ettinger was. But it can definitely shut a lot of doors, too, because, if I’m striving to be an actress and they see me as this Obama Girl character, they say, ‘She’s not really an actress, she just did this YouTube thing.’ And people who may not like Obama, may not like me…”

“I haven’t really decided which way I’m going to go yet,” said Ettinger when asked who she’s going to vote for. “I’m still keeping my eyes and ears open. I certainly don’t dislike Obama. I think he’s done a lot of really great stuff, but he doesn’t get enough credit for the things he does. What he does is just never enough. For me, being Obama Girl, it’s hard because I get people saying, ‘switch to the other side! Make videos for Ron Paul! Why are you with Obama? He sucks!'”

You’d be irritated too if your only choices were Obama or Ron Paul. She’s also annoyed that Obama has never thanked her. Um, hello? She should be thanking him. Everybody should be thanking him. For being born.

Those heady days of ’08 are long gone, but we’ll always have the memories. And YouTube.



Crushes fade. If only the debt did.

*Because that’s what government does. Government makes everything cheaper and more efficient. Shut up.

This post originally appeared at The Daily Caller.

