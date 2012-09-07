Why You Don't Need To Be A Master Programmer To Start A Tech Company

Photo: Flickr / DFectuoso

You might think you need to be a master programmer to start your own company.But that’s not actually the case, says entrepreneur David Rose on Quora. In fact, the single most important person at a startup is “the entrepreneur:” basically the guy that gets the startup off the ground.



The entrepreneur isn’t necessarily a technical master, but has a “combination of vision, passion, leadership, commitment, communication skills, hypomania, fundability, and, above all, willingness to take risks, that brings together all of the pieces and creates from them an enterprise that fills a value-producing role in our economy,” Rose says.

So, even if you aren’t a master coder, it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t try to start a company.

Check out his full response, embedded below:

Read Quote of David S. Rose’s answer to How good of a programmer does one need to be to found a startup? on Quora

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.