You don't need a Google account to join a Google Hangout, as long as you have a G Suite invitation — here's what you need to know

Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider You can still join a Hangout as a guest as long as you’re invited by a G Suite participant of the meeting.

You don’t need to have a Google account to join a Hangout meeting, but you would need an invitation to participate.

Specifically, the user who invites you needs to have a G Suite account in order to access the feature that allows non-Google users to join a meeting as a guest.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Hangouts is a Google platform for chatting with people, but you don’t necessarily have to have a Google account to use it.

For the most part, you’ll need a Google account if you want to create Hangouts or generally use the platform.

Those who don’t have a Google account can still participate in a Hangout if a participant in the meeting has a G Suite account and gives approval to the external guests.

Here’s how to invite a guest to join a Hangout.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to invite a guest to join a Google Hangout through Google Calendar

Note again that you’ll need to have a G Suite account to invite anyone who doesn’t have a Gmail address.

1. Open the event on Google Calendar and tap “Edit event.”

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Tap the edit icon.

2. Under the Guests tab, enter the invitee’s email address.

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Type in the email of the guest you want to invite.

3. Click “Save” then “Send” and an invite will be sent to the guests.

The guests you invite can join the meeting through the link they receive.

How to invite a guest to join a Google Hangout through email

1. Open the Hangout link to join a meeting.

2. Once you’re in the meeting, click the add people icon in the upper right hand corner.

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Click on the add people icon.

3. Enter the name or email of the people you want to invite and click “Invite.”

Stephanie Lin/Business Insider Enter the name or email of the person you want to invite.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.