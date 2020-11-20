Do you need a Facebook account to use Portal? No — here's how to use the video-calling devices with WhatsApp and Workplace

JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images Facebook now allows Portal owners to log into their device without a personal Facebook account.

You do not need a Facebook account to use Portal video-chat devices.

In addition to those with personal Facebook accounts, Portal users with a WhatsApp account can use it to log in to their device.

You can use your Workplace from Facebook account with Portal, but there is not yet a way to log in using your Workplace account.

Using Portal without a Facebook account will limit some of the features available to you on your smart video calling device.

When spending time with loved ones isn’t an option, devices like Portal from Facebook can connect you through a screen. The video chat device features a smart camera to keep you in frame, a library of fun and quirky AR graphics, and Alexa capabilities.

Portal’s smart video chat technology is proprietary to Facebook, making it a perfect option for those with Facebook accounts. But you don’t need Facebook to use the series of smart devices. If you aren’t a Facebook user â€” or are simply taking a break from the platform â€” here are a few of your other social media options for logging into and using Portal.

How to use your WhatsApp account to log into a Portal

Upon launch, Facebook’s Portal devices only allowed users with a Facebook account to log in and access their device’s features. But the entire family of Portal devices can be configured to let users log in with another type of social media account â€” WhatsApp.

Portal users can easily link their WhatsApp account and log in. You’ll just need your Portal device, WhatsApp downloaded and enabled on your Android or iPhone, and access to an internet browser. You’ll also need to be ready to scan a QR code provided by Portal.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Accessing WhatsApp Settings is one step of the process for linking Portal and WhatsApp via iPhone.

Do keep in mind that if you choose to use Portal with your WhatsApp account, you’ll miss out on a few of Portal’s features. That includes the use of the “Hey Portal” voice assistant, a Facebook photo display feature, the Portal app, and Facebook Watch.

If you find yourself eventually wanting those features, you’ll have the option to link a Facebook account later through Portal’s Settings.

How to connect your Workplace from Facebook account to a Portal

Facebook allows Workplace users the ability to access Portal features and the Workplace app on their device. You can create a free Workplace account and, once signed in to your Portal device, download the app and begin using its Groups, Chat, Rooms, and live video broadcasting tools.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can read about the privacy agreement between Workplace and Portal when you link your account.

To connect your Portal to your Workplace account, you need to make sure the device’s software is version 1.1.2 or later. You’ll also need to have access to an internet browser, so you can enter a confirmation pin at workplace.com/device.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You will need access to a browser to link your Portal device with your Workplace account.

While Workplace users can use the Portal app, at present, they can’t log in to their Portal device with their Workplace account. Facebook is in the process of developing a way to sign in to your Portal device with your Workplace email and password, but for now, you’ll need to log in with either a WhatsApp or Facebook account.

