"Do You Know How Well Educated I Am?" Wall Street Intern Flips Out At The Conductor On Metro North

A woman travelling on Metro North flipped out after a conductor scolded her for having an allegedly loud and profane conversation.



She told the conductor:

“I was not cursing, excuse me, do you know what schools I’ve been to?

“I’m sorry, do you think I’m a little hoodlum?

“From my mouth? Excuse me? Do you know how well-educated I am?

“Stop the train, stop the train.

“No do not tell me to go to customer service. I am not a crazy person. I am a very well-educated person.”

The woman got more and more upset before storming off. A minute later, there was an announcement asking all passengers not to use profanity on the train, “especially those people who went to Harvard or Yale or are from Westport.”

UPDATE: The indignant woman is Hermon Raju, according to Dealbreaker. She was recently a graduate intern at BNP Paribas, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has an undergrad degree in politics from NYU and a graduate degree in finance and marketing from NYU.

Luckily someone caught the exchange on camera (via Daily Mail):

