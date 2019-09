The Economist has released the most recent iteration of its “Did You Know?” videos. It’s filled with awesome data like “there’s 240 million TVs in the U.S., and 2 million are in the bathroom.” Or that more videos were uploaded to YouTube in the past two months than ABC/NBC/CBS have aired since 1948. Enjoy.



