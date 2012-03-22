Do You Have to Be Rude to Manage Like Steve Jobs?

Over the years there have been questions about the management style of Steven P. Jobs, co-founder of Apple. Many have asked if Mr. Jobs was, well, to be blunt, a jerk.



These charges by critics stem in part from Mr. Jobs’s tendency to be rude to people. It was no secret that Mr. Jobs had an outwardly aggressive penchant for control and he would often put down anyone he didn’t like. Sometimes his rudeness was personal, other times business, often it was both.

Click here to continue reading >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.