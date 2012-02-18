Do You Have Questions About OS X Mountain Lion? Ask Them Here!

We got our hands on the developer preview of OS X Mountain Lion, Apple’s latest operating system for Mac, yesterday.



Unless you’re a Mac developer, you won’t get to try Mountain Lion until it’s available to the public this summer. But if you’re curious about what’s new, we’re here to help!

We have full access to Mountain Lion right now. If you have any questions, fire away in the comments and we’ll answer every (reasonable) one.

