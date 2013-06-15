What's It Like Working For No Money?

Interns sure are getting older these days.

Every summer, New York City and cities around the country are flooded with college-aged interns looking to get real-life experience that could potentially turn into a secure job after graduation.



Many of these interns aren’t paid.

These workers are often expected to pay for their housing, food, and transportation — all while getting no income.

Some companies exploit their unpaid workers and demand long hours completing tasks normally taken on by permanent employees, then cast them aside like driftwood.

These internships are sometimes illegal, and a string of lawsuits have recently been brought to court by former interns.

We want YOUR unpaid internship horror stories, which will be compiled into a feature similar to our horror stories of evil bosses on Wall Street.

If you’d like to talk to us about your experience working for no pay (in New York or elsewhere), contact us at [email protected] You can stay anonymous. Thanks!

