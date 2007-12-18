Do You Google Yourself? Probably.

Nearly half of all Web users say they’ve spent time looking themselves up, says a new Pew Internet report. That’s up from 22% five years ago.

Perhaps we’re in a self-selected group here, but the only thing surprising to us about those numbers is that they’re so low. Doesn’t everyone Google themselves, all the time? No? Just us? Ah. This may explain our productivity issues…

