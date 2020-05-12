Angry over closed gyms, a group of swole protesters did squats and push-ups in front of a Florida courthouse in frustration

WFLA A group of protesters doing push-ups and squats in Clearwater, Florida.

A group of protestors in Florida did push-ups and squats together near the steps of a local courthouse on Monday during a demonstration calling for gyms across the state to be reopened.

About 30 protesters gathered outside Pinellas County courthouse in Clearwater, Florida, on Monday, many not wearing protective face coverings while standing very close to one another, according to video from WFLA.

Gyms in Florida were closed in March, when Governor Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Fitness centres are set to reopen in Phase 2 of Florida’s post-lockdown plan, though an exact date for that is unknown. When they do reopen, gyms will be able to open at 75% capacity while following strict social distancing guidelines.

But protesters outside Pinellas County courthouse on Monday called for gyms to be opened immediately.

Throughout the protest, several attendees did squats and push-ups – fitness routines that can be done with no equipment and without going into a gym facility.

Video of the incident from WFLA showed protesters holding American flags and signs that read “We are essential.”

Amped Fitness Co-Owner Travis Labazzo told WFLA last week that he believes he could reopen his gym safely.

“I have to hear from my employees. So no one was getting paid. I have to have my employees say I can’t feed my kids, I can’t pay my rent, my mental health is deteriorating. I’m going to have to deal with all that and then members reach out to me crying ‘please open up, I need my place, I need my sanity back,'” Labazzo said.

