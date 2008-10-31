Former Yahoo! CEO’s daughter to a Vegas bouncer after punching him for not letting her into a club. He’s suing.



Why do we think in this environment that the jury is going to side with him?

(Are those guillotines we hear being sharpened?)

TMZ: A security guard at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas is suing the daughter of former Yahoo honcho Terry Semel for allegedly pummelling him in a drunken stupor.

In a lawsuit filed yesterday in L.A. County Superior Court, Jaroslaw Jarczok claims he was working security last August at 4:00 AM at PURE Nightclub when Courtenay was “quite intoxicated due to alcohol and/or chemical or other substances.” He claims she got all foul-mouthed on him.

One thing led to another and he eventually handcuffed Semel, the GF of Tila Tequila. That’s when she allegedly struck Jarczok in the face and uttered these soon-to-be immortal words, which deserve a separate line in bold type:

“Do you even know who I am, f**king idiot?…Google me, you dumb f**k.”

Jarczok says he’s been humiliated and “anxious about receiving harassing comments by friends…” He wants unspecified damages.

See Also:

Paralegal: My Boss Made Me Give Witness A Blow Job

Wall Street STILL Planning On Paying Out $20 BILLION In Bonuses

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.