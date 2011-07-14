INFOGRAPHIC: Do You Care What People Say About You Online?

There is only so much a corporation or individual can do in response to online defamation. While many sites such as Yelp! appear to encourage honesty, many people are interpreting the CDA as a safety net for website owners and Internet service providers.



We can blame it on Wiki leaks, but for the past several months, online users have resorted to panic when sharing information online. With the recent rise in hacked websites and Gmail accounts, people across the world are reconsidering their interest in what is said about them online, and what they want to make available.

Fortunately for website owners and Internet service providers, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act is their get-out-of-jail-free card. This act frees website owners and ISPs from all liability in the case that a third party defames someone on their site. While the victim remains helpless and hopeless, website owners remain safely innocent. Many savvy users are not sitting back and waiting for someone else to have their best interests at heart.

When Generation Y entered the online world, their Baby Boomer parents were terrified of the World Wide Web. These days though, it’s those same GenYers that are the safest online users. Online defamation is no small problem, and here’s a little history on the controversy behind reputation management, and what you can do to protect your online presence.

