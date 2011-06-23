Do We Care About Winning Just So Others Might Lose?

“Shame is dead, officially dead in American public life,” Mark Shields has observed. He’s not alone in this view. Even Tom Hanks, ever optimistic, believes that while 80 per cent of people are good — the rest are crooks and liars.



How mean-spirited so many of us have become — how quickly and how frequently we demean others. Critical argument in the U.S. media is no longer about seeking truth to correct or sustain our formative values but rather it is about winning so that others might lose.

Click here to read the rest of the article>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.