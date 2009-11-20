Do Wall Street Executives "Defecate In Their Pants" When Andrew Ross Sorkin Calls Them

In the New York magazine profile earlier this month, Andrew Ross Sorkin said that one of the ways he’s able to land big sources is by not being “adversarial or coming to the table with an ax to grind.”



The piece also claimed that many of ARS’s colleagues at the Times think it has to do with the fact that he’s too buddy-buddy with his high-profile pals, and goes way too easy on them in print. Not true, says Joe Scarborough. Not only is it a lie that Sorkin’s reporting process entails calling up CEO’s and asking for their side of the story, scheduling a meeting and suggesting he wait outside while a PR person asks some pre-approved questions, the answers of which are transcribed into a column, but these guys are horrified of ARS. So much so, Scarborough said in a radio show with Sorkin this morning, that just being told Times-boy is on the line causes them to “lose control of their bowels.”

Continue reading at DealBreaker »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.