Do VCs Really Prefer Convertable Notes Over Straight Equity?

Convertible notes — debt instruments that can be converted into stock at the option of the holder or the issuer — are a popular choice among VCs when they participate in early funding.On this point, Y-combinator cofounder Paul Grahm tweeted:



“Convertible notes have won. Every investment so far in this YC batch (and there have been a lot) has been done on a convertible note.”

But have they really won?

This question was asked on Q&A site Quora yesterday:

Why would an early-stage investor specifically NOT prefer a convertible note structure to straight equity (e.g. a priced/valued preferred stock financing)?

Venture Capitalist Mark Suster says the reason is clear: The market is frothy right now so terms are bending toward entrepreneur-friendly terms.

Here’s his full answer:

If you’re an early stage investor you’re taking the most risk. If you’re the “first money in” usually there is still product risk, market risk, financing risk and execution risk

So from basic econ 101, the higher the risks, the greater the failure rates, the higher the returns need to be to accommodate for those increased failures and the higher risks taken

So your goal as an early stage investor is specifically to lock in the most fair early-stage valuation you can.

You clearly don’t want to price it so low that the founders don’t feel incentivized.

Another reason is that when you do convertible debt you’re usually pricing the round when the next money comes in. But as an angel you’re usually not only taking risks but also helping the company succeed (through introductions, social proof, coaching, recruiting). So think about it – why should you be penalised for helping a company to get a higher valuation in the next round and thus your money gets converted at a higher price?

The mechanism that people use to resolve this conflict is a “convertible debt with a cap.” Make no mistake – this IS a priced round. In fact, in some ways can be worse for the entrepreneur. It basically sets your maximum price rather than your actual price. Example: If you do a convertible note raising $400k at a $3.6m pre money you’re ceiling is that you’ve given away 10% of the company ($400k/$4m post money). But your actual next round might come in at $2m pre money. You might have been better just negotiating an agreed price in the first place. Not always, but sometimes.

So why do people do convertible debt with a cap? 1) it can be cheaper to complete the round from legal expenses 2) emotional. Entrepreneurs are increasingly trained to think convertible debt is better (when often it’s not)

Why would an entrepreneur want to price a round if they could get a convertible round with no cap? Only one reason – if you have 2 competing offers 1) convert no cap 2) priced and the second is from a better set of investors I’d take 2 all day long provided it was at least on fair terms (say 20-25% dilution).

Why would an angel agree to a convertible note with no cap? Simple: he/she feels the deal is “hot” and therefore competitive. He/she is hoping to “get in on the deal” whatever the terms may be. In frothy markets (like we’re seeing in August 2010) this happens more frequently. In down markets more deals are priced.

Suster’s summary from Both Sides Of The Table:

“I don’t believe the “convertible debt” has “won” in the market – especially not “convertible debt with no cap.” The market is frothy right now so terms are bending toward entrepreneur-friendly terms. But as you’ll see in my next post – I dont’ believe this will last for long.”

