Are The Investors Who Made Facebook A $56 Billion Company Flying Blind?

Are we missing something?Private market SharesPost today announced it sold 165,000 Facebook shares in a “significantly oversubscribed” auction for $25 a pop. That price values Facebook at $56 billion.



A private investor told Forbes that’s more than 77% higher than he paid for Facebook stock just three months ago.

This frenzied buying isn’t limited to Facebook either. Private tech startup stocks from Groupon to Zynga and more are up 54% in the last six months as accredited investors plow money into SharesPost and SecondMarket.

All this makes some sense. There are a number of private companies out there – Facebook, Zynga, and Groupon come to mind first – that, judging by press reports, seem to have momentum in terms of user adoption and revenues.

But we have to wonder: Is that all these private stock buyers are going on – press reports and the like?

Or, in what would be a surprise to us, do these investors actually have insight into Facebook’s numbers?

Remember, Facebook is a private company that does not have to disclose its financials.

What’s going on?

