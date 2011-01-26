Do The Revolutions In Tunisia And Eygpt Mean The Neocons Got It Right?

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Back when we all already knew that there were no WMDs in Iraq, the policy-makers in the Bush White House started telling people that the real reason we invaded Iraq was that a stable democracy in the Middle East would inspire other people there to overthrow their dictators and create their own people-powered governments.We all laughed this off as a whole lot of nonsense.



But suddenly, Iraq has a coalition government, democratic Turkey is supersceding Iran as the regional power, Tunisians have over-thrown their gangster-in-chief, and the Egyptians are looking to do the same.

Oh yeah, and Saddam’s kids don’t have rape rooms anymore. (In fact, they are dead.)

I’ve always hated the Iraq war for its cost in lives (American and Iraqi) and treasure, so it pains me to even ask, but were the neocons right?

Other editors in the newsroom are telling me this is a stupid question because there are no facts to suggest that anything going on in Iraq in any way caused the events in Tunisia and elsewhere. They say it’s just a correlation.

What say you?

