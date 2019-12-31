Yes, tampons will expire but it's how you store them that matters most

Shutterstock Store tampons properly to avoid an infection.

Most tampons have a lifetime of five years. However, the problem with tampons isn’t necessarily how long ago you bought them, but how you’ve stored them since then.

When storing tampons, make sure they don’t have a tear or opening anywhere in the packaging and then place them in a cool, dry location. Do not store your tampons in the bathroom long-term.

The bottom line is to follow the old saying: When in doubt, throw it out. It’s best to toss the tampon and get a new one if you’re not sure.

Tampons, just like almost everything else, don’t last forever. But it’s not always clear how long they last.

If you’ve found a box of tampons in your bathroom cabinet and are wondering if they’re still safe to use, here’s how to find out.

Most tampons have an expiration date of five years, according to Dr. Candice Fraser, MD, OB-GYN of Your Doctors Online.

However, the problem with tampons isn’t necessarily how long ago you bought them, but how you’ve stored them since then. Storing tampons incorrectly for an extended period can increase their risk of growing mould and bacteria.

“These organisms can alter the pH of the vagina and lead to vaginal odor, discharge, and infections,” Fraser says.

How to store tampons

First, check to make sure the wrapping is not torn or open because that provides a doorway for mould or bacteria to get in and contaminate the tampon.

Second, avoid the obvious: Of course, it seems logical to store tampons in the bathroom, but this is not the best place because moisture also increases the risk of mould and bacteria. And your steamy bathroom is one of the moistest places in your home.

Instead, “tampons should be stored in a cool, dry environment.”Dr. Carol Dunetz, MD, gynecologist at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Lake Success says. Fraser recommends avoiding keeping them in your bathroom for this reason.

How to tell if your tampon is safe to use



Even if you’ve forgotten when exactly you purchased the tampon – whether it was one or six years ago – you should not use tampons that don’t visibly look new.

“Old, expired tampons may be discolored and have mould,” Fraser says. “Avoid using tampons in broken wrappers.”

Both Fraser and Dunetz say that they haven’t heard about anyone getting ill from using an expired, moldy tampon. Probably because no one is sticking moldy tampons in their vaginas, thankfully.

“To my knowledge, no one has been hospitalized for using a moldy tampon, except in cases where it was left in the vagina too long, leading to toxic shock syndrome,” Fraser says.

The bottom line is to follow the old saying: When in doubt, throw it out. It’s best to toss the tampon and get a new one.

