Do Sports Sections Still Have A Place In Newspapers?

When many newspaper subscribers first open the morning edition, last night’s sports scores are old news.That renders the main component of sports sections, the game recap, obsolete. Who needs to read 800-words about a game, when a two minute video can show you the highlight a writer attempts to describe?



It’s one of the major challenges sports departments face, according to the Associated Press Sports Editors website.

But it’s not the only one. Readers are starved for sports coverage, but aren’t satisfied by 12-hour-old stories, only covering their local teams. Thus, in order to maintain relevancy, newspapers must innovate in five key areas:

Finding content outside of game recaps

Crowdsourcing coverage

Mobile coverage

More visual information

Building blog connections

