Do Social Security Costs Have to Be 'Soaring' in Washington Post News Stories?

That’s the question millions are asking. In an article on the supercommittee this morning we find a sentence like:



“Republicans indicated a willingness to do so [raise more revenue], aides said, but only in exchange for additional reductions to soaring Social Security and Medicare costs (emphasis added).”

A real newspaper would have just said that the Republicans were demanding “additional reductions in Social Security and Medicare costs.” That would provide the same information as the Post’s sentence in less space and without the editorializing.

