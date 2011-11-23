The Success Of Social Networks Is Related To The 7 Deadly Sins

An interesting nugget from the WSJ’s profile of LinkedIn founder, Reid Hoffman:



Social networks do best when they tap into one of the seven deadly sins. Facebook is ego. Zynga is sloth [laughter]. LinkedIn is greed. With Facebook, it’s vanity, and how people choose to present themselves to their friends. It’s the feeling of being connected. I like to emphasise the importance of the deep universal, psychological structure in people’s minds.

Hat tip: Adam Rifkin. College humour followed it up with the image above. More discussion on this thread at 106 Miles.

