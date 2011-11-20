Do Right-Handed People Dislike Reggae?

Photo: Flickr

People who have a strong right hand dominance are more inclined to listen to familiar music. Those who more frequently use both hands show broader tastes:From MSNBC:



An Ohio researcher has found that people with a strong preference for using their right hand for most everything they do, seem to like popular types of music and tend to shy away from less familiar genres, especially bluegrass and reggae.

Strong righties, the study suggests, may be less open to new musical experiences and tend to gravitate toward styles they’re more familiar with.

The research also found that people who are mixed-handed, meaning they use their non-dominant hand for at least two activities but it does not mean ambidextrous, reported broader musical interests. They showed greater “open-earedness,” or a stronger liking of unpopular musical styles and more willingness to listen to them.

