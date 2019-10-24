'Do PS4 controllers work on PS3?': How to connect your PS4 controller to a PS3 in 2 ways

George Dolgikh/Shutterstock You can connect your PS4 controller to a PS3 console to play your favourite old games.

PlayStation 4 controllers will work with a PlayStation 3 console, and when you use a wired connection, there is no setup involved.

You can also pair a PS4 controller to a PS3 for a wireless connection, though the process of connecting the two devices is more involved.

Not all functions of the PS4‘s DualShock 4 controller will work while it’s paired to the older system – vibration and tilt control may not function, for example.

If you have a PlayStation 3, you have a console that may be a generation old but that still has some excellent games well worth re-playing. And you can play those games using the DualShock 4 controller from the newer PS4 system.

Amazon Make sure to use a USB 2.0 to Micro USB cable.

To use a PlayStation 4 controller with a PlayStation 3 console, the easiest approach is to simply connect the controller using a USB cable. Once the cable is connecting the two pieces of hardware, you’ll be able to play PS3 games with the controller right away.

To connect a DualShock 4 wireless PS4 controller to a PS3, you’ll also need one of those cables, in fact. But there are more steps than just plugging it in.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to connect a PS4 controller to your PS3 for wireless use



1. Connect the controller and console with the USB cable and power both on.

2. Open the Settings menu, then go to “Accessory Settings.”

3. Click on “Manage Bluetooth Devices.”

4. Select “Register New Device” by pressing “X” on the controller.

Sony If pairing is not initially successful, try the process again.

5. Click on “Start Scanning,” and then disconnect the cable from the PS4 controller.

6. Hold the “PS” and “Share” buttons on the controller, and when the lights on the controller start flashing, plug the cable back into it.

7. Highlight “Wireless Controller” on the screen and click on it.

You should now be able to use your PS4 controller wirelessly with your PS3.

