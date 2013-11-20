This Is What Happens When You Try To Put A PS3 Disc In A PS4

Kirsten Acuna

No your PlayStation 3 games will not work on the PlayStation 4.

For any nonbelievers, here’s your indisputable proof.

We tried putting a PS3 disc for “Call of Duty: Ghosts” into the PS4. Here’s what happened:

Playstation 3 game ps4Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider
Ps3 game on ps4Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

The PS4 is not backwards compatible, meaning you can’t play older games on the system.

Next year, users will be able to stream PS3 games onto PlayStation 4 consoles via Sony’s cloud service Gaikai.

However, there hasn’t been a set date for when this will occur or what titles will be available to the service.

