This Is What Happens When You Try To Put A PS3 Disc In A PS4

No your PlayStation 3 games will not work on the PlayStation 4.
For any nonbelievers, here’s your indisputable proof.
We tried putting a PS3 disc for “Call of Duty: Ghosts” into the PS4. Here’s what happened:
The PS4 is not backwards compatible, meaning you can’t play older games on the system.
Next year, users will be able to stream PS3 games onto PlayStation 4 consoles via Sony’s cloud service Gaikai.
However, there hasn’t been a set date for when this will occur or what titles will be available to the service.
