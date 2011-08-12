Here's What Normal People Really Think Of Google+

Google+ has gathered some 25 million users in a month, making it the fastest growing website ever, but has this new social networking platform caught on with the normals?



Watch below as regular people discuss what they think about Google+ and if they are actually using it.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti



