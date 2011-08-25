US

Here's What Normal People Really Think Of Pandora And Spotify

Robert Libetti

How mainstream is Pandora?

People have definitely heard of it and are using it (at work), but the normals have trouble defining what it really is.

The Europe-based music-on-demand startup Spotify seems to be already popular with the general public, although the company launched in the U.S. just over a month ago.

Watch below to find out what people really think of these music companies.

 

