The 'Do Not Track Online' Act Might Come Back To Congress [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:
Senator Jay Rockefeller is trying to reintroduce the “Do Not Track Online Act” to Congress. Considering how much advertisers freaked out about Microsoft’s choice to make Internet Explorer have a default DNT setting, they are not pleased about this development.
Brands like Taco Bell and Seamless will buy real-time mobile ads depending on what the weather is like, Adweek reports.
Karen Monohan, previously director of digital production at W+K NY, started a new job at Momentum as VP director of integrated production.
There’s a website dedicated to bad ad puns.
Olson won the TiVo account. It was previously did advertising in-house, but has also been known to use Allison & Partners.
Here’s how NYU students are getting hooked on mobile advertising.
