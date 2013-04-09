The 'Do Not Track Online' Act Might Come Back To Congress [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Senator Jay Rockefeller is trying to reintroduce the “Do Not Track Online Act” to Congress. Considering how much advertisers freaked out about Microsoft’s choice to make Internet Explorer have a default DNT setting, they are not pleased about this development.

Brands like Taco Bell and Seamless will buy real-time mobile ads depending on what the weather is like, Adweek reports.

Karen Monohan, previously director of digital production at W+K NY, started a new job at Momentum as VP director of integrated production.

There’s a website dedicated to bad ad puns.

Olson won the TiVo account. It was previously did advertising in-house, but has also been known to use Allison & Partners.

Here’s how NYU students are getting hooked on mobile advertising.

