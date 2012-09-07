Do Not Pre-Order Any Of The Amazon Kindle Fire HD Tablets

Photo: AP

Amazon’s new Kindle Fire HD tablets looks pretty spiffy.And at just $199 for the 7-inch model and $299 for the 9-inch model, it’s tempting to hop over to Amazon.com and pre-order the tablets.



Our advice: Don’t do it.

Last year Amazon announced the Kindle Fire and it looked great. We, like many others, pre-ordered the tablet before anyone really got time to play with the tablet. When it finally arrived it was a let down.

This year, we highly recommend waiting until reviewers get some time to actually use the Kindle Fire HD tablets for extended periods of time.

The first review we’ve read doesn’t sound good. Matthew Panzarino at The New Web got some brief hands on time with the 7-inch Fire HD and said:

The speed of the interface overall seemed adequate, but not anywhere near mind-blowing. Hopefully there will be some optimization done before they ship, because it’s not class A now. It’s a very good ‘class B’ experience, about on par with the Galaxy Nexus or perhaps a bit slower. Nowhere near as quick as an iPad, for instance, which is a bit disappointing considering the OMAP 4 computing power and memory bandwidth under the hood.

This is just a first reaction. It could be an overreaction. We’ll know more when detail reviews start popping up closer to the release date, which isn’t until the end of November.

And that’s another reason to wait. In the next month Apple is expected to release an iPad Mini that could be price competitive with the 7-inch Kindle Fire HD. If Apple offers a product at the same price with better software, it’s the product to buy.

For all those reasons, we recommend you put down the credit card, close the Amazon.com tab in your browser, take a deep breath and hang on for a month or two.

If it is successful, the new tablets could help Amazon reach number two in the tablet market:

