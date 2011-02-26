Do Not Lockout The NFL In 2011

It really sucks I am even writing about this in the middle of February but the deadline is getting so close and the future of the NFL next season is looking so bleak right now that I felt like I had too. The fact that NFL owners and NFL players can’t even see eye-to-eye right now is disgraceful to the sport and disrespectful to all of the fans. There is no way that the NFL should be locked out in 2011.



I write this blog as a concerned and frankly pissed off NFL fan after reading about what happened in regards to Panthers owner Jerry Richardson recently at a meeting amongst owners and players. Mr. Richardson basically belittled and made fun of elite NFL players such as a Peyton Manning & Drew Brees. According to the reports I read it completely appears that Mr. Richardson was in the wrong and was highly unprofessional with his comments.

I do not blame the NFL Players Association for being upset with the way the current talks have gone and the proposed plan for the next CBA. It makes sense for the players to receive a decent amount of revenue since they are the ones actually generating the revenue. For the owners to want a 59-41 cut of the revenue is disgusting in my opinion.

Continue reading at Camel Clutch Blog →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.