Whatever You Do, Don't Give In To Those Discounted iPhones

Don’t do it!

Photo: Screenshot

Apple and some of its carrier and retail partners are cutting the price of the iPhone 4S and iPhone 4 by as much as $50, just a month before the company is expected to announce its next-generation iPhone.Yes, it’s a tempting price. But don’t give in.



It’s all but confirmed that Apple will announce the next iPhone on September 12 and start selling it a few days later, likely on September 21. So it looks like all those attractive discounts on the current line of iPhones are designed to clear out some inventory and make room for the next generation.

Our advice: Unless your current phone is lost, stolen, or completely broken, you should hold out another six weeks or so and see what the next iPhone is like. Then make your decision.

What can you expect from the new iPhone? Click here to see everything we know about the iPhone 5 so far >

