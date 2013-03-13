Do Not Buy An Android Phone For The Next Two Days (At Least)

Photo: Nicholas Carlson/Business Insider

This week is just about the worst time for you to buy an Android phone.On Thursday Samsung is going to announce its next super phone, the Galaxy S IV.



HTC has already announced its super phone, the HTC One, which has gotten decent reviews. It should be out in the next month.

Until Samsung’s phone is official, you should hold off on your Android phone purchase.

You’ll want to see what Samsung is offering, and how prices are going to adjust.

You might even want to hold off on an iPhone purchase unless you totally hate Android. In which case, go nuts buying an iPhone (or Windows Phone or Blackberry.)

