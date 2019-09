CNBC’s Darren Rovell went around Miami quizzing Colts and Saints on the economy.



When asked to identify a picture of the Fed Chairman, the answers varied from “a crook” to “Raj Rajaratnam.” After finding out the unemployment rate is 10%, Colts linebacker Cody Glenn exclaimed: “What’s everybody crying about?”

Watch this clip below:



