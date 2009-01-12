Do NBC's Super Bowl Advertisers Wish They Weren't? (GE)

One of the marketers from a company the typically buys Super Bowl ads, but didnt this year — somone like FedEx or GM — told AdAge that many of the companies that did buy ads before the fall’s market collapse probably would have cancelled if NBC (GE) had permitted them to.



So AdAge asks — Is a $3 million Super Bowl ad worth it when the economy is in the tank? The bulletpoints:

Pros

Humongous audience: ” Last year’s Super Bowl drew a staggering 97.5 million viewers — the largest audience for a televised event in more than two decades. The second-most-watched event in the past decade: the Super Bowl in 1996.

An audience that actually eagerly anticipates watching the commercials.

An audience that’s trained to talk about the commercials later.

Cons:

People’s wallets are hurting and you might send the wrong signal: “We’re doing awesome, sorry you’re not.”

Super Bowl ads don’t drive short-term sales.

