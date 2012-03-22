Do Narcissists Come Up With Better Ideas?

Photo: Duncan Harris via Flickr

No — but they are better at convincing others that their ideas are good. So don’t rely on narcissists to create the best work, but definitely let them present it.Via Brain Trust: 93 Top Scientists Reveal Lab-Tested Secrets to Surfing, Dating, Dieting, Gambling, Growing Man-Eating Plants, and More!:



…researchers at Cornell had students come up with movie ideas and then pitch them to other students. In written form, narcissists’ pitches were no more convincing than those of their peers.

But when narcissists pitched their movie ideas in person, they were a full 50 per cent more well received than their peers’. The conclusion is this: The narcissist in your group shouldn’t be allowed to sculpt the product, but should be encouraged to present it.

