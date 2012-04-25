The Shocking Reason Most People Take Out Payday Loans

Via The Consumerist:



Listen to the payday loan industry and their apologists and they’ll try to tell you that their customers are savvy and just need of a break to tide them over.

But a new survey shows that most payday loans are to repay other payday loans.

